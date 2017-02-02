Justin Bieber Shows Off His “Unlimited Moves” in T-Mobile Super Bowl Ad

Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images via ABCJustin Bieber is joining in on the Super Bowl fun by starring in a new commercial for T-Mobile’s unlimited data package.

The “Unlimited Moves” ad will air during the big game, but it’s already available to view online. In it, a tuxedo-clad Justin proclaims himself a “Celebration Expert” and tells the story of the touchdown celebration dance.

The commercial features appearances by New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski and former NFL wide receiver Terrell Owens. By the end of the ad, Justin shows off his own dance moves.

There’s also a contest to go along with the ad. Fans can upload videos of their own celebration moves with the hashtag #Unlimited Moves and Justin will choose and retweet the winners on Monday, February 6.

Super Bowl 51 airs Sunday on Fox.

