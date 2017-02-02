Lady Gaga on Super Bowl Halftime Show: "Get Ready to See Something That You Haven't Seen Before" 

During a press conference in Houston on Thursday, Gaga, wearing a black-and-red skirt and a warm-up jacket, was asked if she plans to use the halftime show to make some sort of statement. "The only statements that I’ll be making...are the ones that I've been consistently making throughout my career," Gaga replied.

"I believe in...inclusion, I believe in the spirit of equality and that the spirit of this country is one of love and compassion and kindness," she added. "So my performance will uphold those philosophies."

Gaga also said reporters shouldn't assume that her pal Beyonce, a Houston native, would join her for her performance, though she did acknowledge that Queen Bey is "very inspiring" and "gives great advice." She also said she sent Beyonce flowers to congratulate her on her pregnancy.

Gaga noted that the halftime show isn't really for her: it's for her fans.

"Essentially, that kid that couldn’t get a seat at the cool kids' table, and that kid that was kicked out of the house because his mom and dad didn’t accept him for who he was....that kid’s gonna have the stage for 13 minutes," she told reporters.

"Get excited to see something that you haven’t seen before," she added. "We’ve put everything that we could into this show, and we did it for you because we love you...we love this country and we know they’ll be watching."

One funny moment during the press conference came when Pittsburgh Steelers legend-turned-sportscaster Terry Bradshaw asked Gaga a question. When Gaga told him that her grandmother was "wigging out" back at home watching because she's a "massive Steelers fan," Bradshaw cracked, "Is she a single lady?"

