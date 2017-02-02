Taylor Swift Rehearses Acoustic Version of “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever” Ahead of Pre-Super Bowl Show 

ABC/Fred LeeTaylor Swift is gearing up for her pre-Super Bowl performance on Saturday, and we already know at least one song she’ll be performing.

In a new video posted today, Taylor is seen rehearsing an acoustic version of her duet with Zayn, “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever.” She sings both parts are she strums a black guitar.

The singer will be taking the stage at DIRECTV NOW’s Super Saturday Night in Houston, Texas.

Last week, Taylor and Zayn premiered the video for the song, which is included on the Fifty Shades Darker soundtrack.

