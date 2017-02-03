Carson Kressley Weighs In on Gaga's Super Bowl Fashion Plans

Christopher Polk/Getty ImagesLady Gaga's Super Bowl performance will include a number of costume changes, but are we going to see crazy, over-the-top Gaga of the past, or the more toned down Gaga we've seen lately? One fashion expert predicts we'll get the best of both worlds from the singer.

Fashion expert, author and reality star Carson Kressley tells ABC Radio, "I think it's gonna be a combination of both [looks]. I don't think it's gonna be as kooky as it was when she first hit the scene, but I think it'll be ramped up more than her Joanne album look...the pastel pink hat, and [the] 1970s shampoo commercial soft prettiness. I'm hoping for some glitz and some glamour."

But the former Queer Eye for the Straight Guy star says no matter what Gaga wears, he has faith in her ability to put on a great show.

"I wanna see hot dancers, I wanna see amazing costumes. I want it to be like a Broadway extravaganza, or like a music video that's come to life," he says. "So I have no doubt that she's gonna give us some amazing stage clothing."

Carson also weighs in on about Beyonce's look in the Instagram post announcing her pregnancy. The star posed in front of a huge floral arrangement, clutching her naked baby bump while wearing a deep purple bra and baby blue panties.

"I was just like, 'Wait, is that an ad for something?' It was so professionally done,'" he tells ABC Radio. "And I was like, 'Hm, I wanna buy some Clairol Herbal Essence shampoo,' because of all those flowers and the veil."

Carson thinks that Beyonce's choice of bra and panty color signifies that she's "totally having a boy and a girl."

"Blue is for boys," he points out. "And of course, aubergine is for girls...I guess?"

