Don't Be Fooled by the Scars that She Got: JLo Finally Appreciates Herself 

Mert Alas & Marcus Piggott for W MagazineJennifer Lopez is one celebrity who isn't concerned that age is robbing her of her beauty: she says she feels more attractive and confident than she did twenty years ago.

The 47-year-old singer, actress and mogul tells W magazine, "Men in their 20s are very confident and cocky, and women are super insecure. And then it flips: Men get super insecure, and women get comfortable in their own skin, in a way that makes them more beautiful."

"I never appreciated my body or my looks when I was in my 20s," she adds. "Now I’m like, Look at me! Look at you! Not in a conceited or arrogant way -- I just appreciate myself in a way I didn’t when I was that age. And it’s not about perfection. I like the scars that I have.”

JLo means that literally.

"My knees are so bruised all the time, from my [concerts]. I think, 'I am going to have all this scar tissue,'" she explains. "But then I’ll be like, 'This is from all the shows I did -- when I used to slide across the stage and everybody went ‘Aaaah!’ "

"When I rocked s***,” she adds. "That’s what this is from.”

