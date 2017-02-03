"Don't Stop" Celebrating the 40th Anniversary of Fleetwood Mac's "Rumours"

Danny ClinchFebruary 4 marks the 40th anniversary of the release of one of the most beloved, not to mention best-selling, albums of all time: Fleetwood Mac's Rumours. While the making of the album was full of drama due to drugs and band in-fighting, Stevie Nicks still looks back on the experience as "fantastic."

While recording Rumours, newly divorced keyboardist Christine McVie and bass player John McVie were on the outs, and Lindsey Buckingham and Stevie Nicks also were breaking up. In addition, drummer Mick Fleetwood had learned his wife had an affair. But Stevie says they seemed to thrive on the turmoil.

"We were all writing little movies around what was really happening, and we were digging it," she tells ABC Radio. "We were having a lot of fun recording those songs, even though we were falling apart...if anything was keeping us from falling apart, it was going into the studio everyday. And we were totally having a great time."

Rumours co-producer Ken Caillat tells ABC Radio how the band "started throwing champagne in each other's faces and yelling at each other," and that fights broke out in response to the song lyrics, which they all wrote about each other. Stevie, though, insists everything was terrific.

"It was not awful at all, it was fantastic!" she gushes. "We were rich, we were young, we were falling out of love with each other, but, hey... there was a lot of other men and women in the world, and we were all moving on...So as bad as it was, it was still great."

Rumours topped the Billboard album chart and won the Grammy for Album of the Year. It's sold more than 45 million copies worldwide. It featured the hits "Go Your Own Way," "Dreams," "Don't Stop" and "You Make Loving Fun."

