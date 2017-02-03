Mariah Carey Sets Her Wedding Dress Aflame in Video for New Song, “I Don’t”
Mariah Carey is putting that New Year’s Eve mishap behind her. She released her first new single of 2017 today -- a song about her breakup with fiancé James Packer called “I Don’t.”
The sultry send-off features rapper YG. "Boy I was buggin'/ Thinkin' somehow I can trust ya/ But you don't mean nothing/ 'Cause I don't, I don't,” Mariah sings on the chorus.
She also released the video for the track, in which she poses on top of a convertible wearing bridal-style lingerie. Later in the clip, she sets her wedding dress on fire and watches it burn.
Prior to the song's release, Mariah did a Facebook Live Q&A where she answered fan questions while lounging on a hotel bed in a body suit and fishnet tights.
She says she plans to release more singles rather than a full album, and teases another “secret” song that she’s working on with a friend of hers who she describes as an “incredibly talented artist.” She also hinted that her 5-year-old twins, Monroe and Moroccan, joined her in the studio for a track.
Mariah also confirms she’ll be attending The Lego Batman Movie premiere on Saturday. She voices the mayor of Gotham City in the film, which comes out February 10.
