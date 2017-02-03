Mariah Carey Sets Her Wedding Dress Aflame in Video for New Song, “I Don’t”

ABC/Randy HolmesMariah Carey is putting that New Year’s Eve mishap behind her. She released her first new single of 2017 today -- a song about her breakup with fiancé James Packer called “I Don’t.”



The sultry send-off features rapper YG. "Boy I was buggin'/ Thinkin' somehow I can trust ya/ But you don't mean nothing/ 'Cause I don't, I don't,” Mariah sings on the chorus.



She also released the video for the track, in which she poses on top of a convertible wearing bridal-style lingerie. Later in the clip, she sets her wedding dress on fire and watches it burn.



Prior to the song's release, Mariah did a Facebook Live Q&A where she answered fan questions while lounging on a hotel bed in a body suit and fishnet tights.



She says she plans to release more singles rather than a full album, and teases another “secret” song that she’s working on with a friend of hers who she describes as an “incredibly talented artist.” She also hinted that her 5-year-old twins, Monroe and Moroccan, joined her in the studio for a track.



Mariah also confirms she’ll be attending The Lego Batman Movie premiere on Saturday. She voices the mayor of Gotham City in the film, which comes out February 10.

