John Legend's "Happy" for Expectant Parents Beyoncé and Jay Z 

ABC/Paula LoboMany celebrities have congratulated Beyoncé and hubby Jay Z since Bey's Internet-breaking announcement that she's expecting twins.

Among them is their pal John Legend, who recently told Entertainment Tonight that he is "happy" for the newly expectant parents.

"It's a beautiful thing. They already know that, though. They already have a wonderful daughter, they know what it feels like, and I'm excited for them," he said.

The entertainer also teased the possibility of future play dates with his 9-month-old daughter Luna, Bey and Jay's 5-year-old daughter Blue Ivy and their twins.

"Who knows? I have no idea," John laughed about what those play dates might be like. "Hopefully some good music will come out of it."

John's highly-anticipated Darkness and Light tour kicks off May 12 in Miami, Florida. Tickets go on sale this Friday. The "Love Me Now" crooner is also expected to perform during this year's Grammy Awards telecast on February 12.

