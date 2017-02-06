Lady Gaga's Joanne World Tour to Kick Off in August

According to dates posted on her website, the trek -- her first as a solo headliner since 2014 -- will get underway August 1 in Vancouver. North American tour dates -- including shows at New York's Citifield and Chicago's Wrigley Field -- will run through September and then the tour will head overseas. She'll return to North America in November, starting in Detroit.

Check Gaga's website for all on-sale dates, but the first batch of tickets will be available February 13.

Here are Lady Gaga's announced North American tour dates:

8/1 -- Rogers Arena Vancouver, BC

8/3 -- Rogers Place Edmonton, AB

8/5 -- Tacoma Dome Tacoma, WA

8/8 -- The Forum Los Angeles, Ca

8/11-- T-Mobile Arena Las Vegas, NV

8/13 -- At&T Park San Francisco, CA

8/15 -- Golden 1 Center Sacramento, CA

8/19 --Centurylink Center Omaha, NB

8/21 -- Xcel Energy Center St. Paul, MN

8/23 -- Quicken Loans Arena Cleveland, OH

8/25 -- Wrigley Field Chicago, IL

8/28 -- Citi Field New York, NY

9/1 -- Fenway Park Boston, MA

9/4 -- Bell Centre Montreal, QC

9/6 -- Air Canada Centre Toronto, ON

9/10 -- Wells Fargo Center Philadelphia, PA

11/5 -- Bankers Life Fieldhouse Indianapolis, IN

11/7 -- Little Caesars Arena Detroit, MI

11/10 -- Mohegan Sun Uncasville, CT

11/13 -- Kfc Yum! Center Louisville, KY

11/15 -- Sprint Center Kansas City, KS

11/16 -- Scottrade Center St. Louis, MO

11/19 -- Verizon Center Washington, DC

11/20 -- Ppg Paints Arena Pittsburgh, PA

11/28 -- Philips Arena Atlanta, GA

11/30 -- American Airlines Arena Miami, FL

12/1 -- Amalie Arena Tampa, FL

12/3 -- Toyota Center Houston, TX

12/5 -- Frank Erwin Center Austin, TX

12/8 -- American Airlines Center Dallas, TX

12/9 -- Chesapeake Energy Arena Oklahoma City, OK

12/12 -- Pepsi Center Denver, CO

12/14 -- Vivint Smart Home Arena Salt Lake City, UT

