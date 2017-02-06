Lady Gaga's Joanne World Tour to Kick Off in August
After posting a tour teaser Saturday night on Twitter, Lady Gaga has now revealed the details of her upcoming Joanne world tour.
According to dates posted on her website, the trek -- her first as a solo headliner since 2014 -- will get underway August 1 in Vancouver. North American tour dates -- including shows at New York's Citifield and Chicago's Wrigley Field -- will run through September and then the tour will head overseas. She'll return to North America in November, starting in Detroit.
Check Gaga's website for all on-sale dates, but the first batch of tickets will be available February 13.
Here are Lady Gaga's announced North American tour dates:
8/1 -- Rogers Arena Vancouver, BC
8/3 -- Rogers Place Edmonton, AB
8/5 -- Tacoma Dome Tacoma, WA
8/8 -- The Forum Los Angeles, Ca
8/11-- T-Mobile Arena Las Vegas, NV
8/13 -- At&T Park San Francisco, CA
8/15 -- Golden 1 Center Sacramento, CA
8/19 --Centurylink Center Omaha, NB
8/21 -- Xcel Energy Center St. Paul, MN
8/23 -- Quicken Loans Arena Cleveland, OH
8/25 -- Wrigley Field Chicago, IL
8/28 -- Citi Field New York, NY
9/1 -- Fenway Park Boston, MA
9/4 -- Bell Centre Montreal, QC
9/6 -- Air Canada Centre Toronto, ON
9/10 -- Wells Fargo Center Philadelphia, PA
11/5 -- Bankers Life Fieldhouse Indianapolis, IN
11/7 -- Little Caesars Arena Detroit, MI
11/10 -- Mohegan Sun Uncasville, CT
11/13 -- Kfc Yum! Center Louisville, KY
11/15 -- Sprint Center Kansas City, KS
11/16 -- Scottrade Center St. Louis, MO
11/19 -- Verizon Center Washington, DC
11/20 -- Ppg Paints Arena Pittsburgh, PA
11/28 -- Philips Arena Atlanta, GA
11/30 -- American Airlines Arena Miami, FL
12/1 -- Amalie Arena Tampa, FL
12/3 -- Toyota Center Houston, TX
12/5 -- Frank Erwin Center Austin, TX
12/8 -- American Airlines Center Dallas, TX
12/9 -- Chesapeake Energy Arena Oklahoma City, OK
12/12 -- Pepsi Center Denver, CO
12/14 -- Vivint Smart Home Arena Salt Lake City, UT
