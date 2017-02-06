Michael Bolton Says Initially, Parts of Netflix Special Were Too Dirty for Him 

Courtesy of NetflixMichael Bolton teamed up with Andy Samberg's comedy troupe The Lonely Island to make his viral hit "Captain Jack Sparrow," and his Netflix Valentine's Day special, airing Tuesday, also is a collaboration with those guys. But as Michael tells People magazine, some of the things they wanted him to say were just too raunchy for his taste.

Michael Bolton's Big Sexy Valentine's Day Special is a musical comedy sketch show whose mission is to inspire people to, um, "do it" on Valentine's Day so there will be lots of babies born around Christmas, nine months later. In addition to Andy and the Lonely Island guys, the special also features former SNL castmembers Fred Armisen, Maya Rudolph and Chris Parnell, as well as Randall Park and Sarah Silverman.

Michael tells People, "I was game for anything," but notes it was difficult not to laugh at some of the lines they wanted him to read. "I'd be like, 'I can't say this!'" he laughs. "So they'd clean it up a bit. But you won't get the most out of Lonely Island if you have too many parameters."

Michael continues to be surprised at how popular "Captain Jack Sparrow" has become: it's racked up more than 160 million views on YouTube. As he tells People, "I now have 12-year-old fans with 45-year-old dads, and they both have my CDs in their house!"

As previously reported, Michael will also release a new album, Songs of Cinema, on February 10.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.