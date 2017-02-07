Celine Dion Witnesses Surprise Proposal at Meet-and-Greet

Photo by Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images via ABC"The Power of Love," indeed. A couple got engaged at a Celine Dion meet-and-greet over the weekend, and the singer was just as surprised as the bride-to-be.

Nick Janevski got down on one knee and popped the question to his girlfriend, Austin McMillan, right in front of Celine, after her residency show in Las Vegas. Austin, who’s a huge Celine fan, posted a photo of the moment on Instagram.

“When Celine Dion is just as shocked as you are at your PROPOSAL!!!” she wrote.

In another photo, she wrote, “Celine Dion is about the only person i wouldn't mind photobombing the pictures of our proposal.”



Turns out Nick, a former personal trainer for Celine’s manager, had been planning the proposal for a while. He contacted Celine’s team about getting backstage passes and arranged for the meet-and-greet to take place when no one else would be there.

Austin tells Cosmopolitan that Celine was “very sweet” about the whole thing.

“She said that she wished us a long and happy marriage like she had with her husband,” she says. “She complimented my ring and also asked if she could come to the wedding.”

The happy couple is reportedly planning a May wedding in Malibu.

