Gavin DeGraw to Perform at Grammy Awards After-Party

LeAnn MuellerPast Grammy nominee Gavin DeGraw will be performing at the official after-party for this year’s Grammy Awards.

Dubbed the 2017 Grammy Celebration, the event takes place at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Sunday, February 12, immediately following the 59th annual Grammys. It regularly attracts Grammy winners, record executives and various celebrities who’ve attended that night’s ceremony.

Gavin will be joined by Kool and the Gang at the party, which will also feature a Jazz Lounge and a “Midsummer Night’s Dream” theme. "Incredible food" and "spectacular performances" are promised, according to a Recording Academy statement.

