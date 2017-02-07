Lady Gaga's Sales Increase 1,000%, Thanks to Halftime Show

Christopher Polk/Getty ImagesHere's the reason artists don't get paid to perform during Super Bowl halftime: they end up getting paid in other ways -- like increased album sales. It certainly worked for Lady Gaga.

According to Nielsen Music, following Sunday's halftime show, Gaga sold about 150,000 digital albums and songs, which was an increase of over 1,000% compared to her sales the day before the game. In fact, Gaga sold more songs and albums digitally on Sunday than she did the entire week prior to the big game.

Gaga's biggest-selling song on Sunday was her new single, "Million Reasons" -- downloads increased nearly 900 percent compared to the previous day. It sold about 45,000 downloads, marking its best sales period ever since its release late last year.

As for her classic hits, "Bad Romance" sold 1,525% more downloads than the previous day. Sales of "Born This Way" increased over 2,000%, while sales of "Poker Face" increased by more than 1,200%.

Presumably, Gaga will also benefit from the halftime appearance via ticket sales for her newly-announced Joanne tour. More than 117.5 million people tuned into her halftime show, while the game itself just averaged over 111 million viewers.

