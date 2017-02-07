LeAnn Rimes Talks New Album "Remnants" & Influencing "Sweet" Adele 

Jason Davis/Getty Images for IEBALeAnn Rimes' new album, Remnants, is in stores now, and features her new pop single "Long Live Love." Amazingly, this year, the 34-year-old marks the 20th anniversary of her Best New Artist win at the Grammy Awards. LeAnn says she forgets she's been around long enough to influence singers just a few years older than her...like Adele, for example.

"Adele was so sweet," LeAnn tells ABC Radio. "I saw her on a red carpet at the Grammys and I said, 'Oh my God, I’m just a huge fan...I love you, I love you.' And she’s like, 'Oh my God, I’ve had your photos on my wall since I was little!'”

LeAnn laughs, "I think of myself artist to artist, not like, 'Oh yeah, she was a few years younger and influenced by me.' It’s pretty cool!"

As for why she went in a more pop/rock/soul direction with Remnants, LeAnn says when she made it, she "had no boundaries." "I promised myself I would let whatever was authentic that rises in me...just...happen," she explains.

Remnants includes personal songs LeAnn wrote about her mom and stepsons, and many songs about love, from every angle -- ending bad relationships, starting new ones, being allowed to love who you choose and loving yourself.

"I feel triumphant when I listen to it. I hope people get that out of it," she tells ABC Radio. "I think the messages are just...so universal and so important and I’m kinda secondary, which feels kinda nice."

And, while she's had success in country, pop and dance, LeAnn says she has no idea what she'll do next.

"It's just a whole free-for-all for me, basically," she laughs. "You never know what you’re gonna hear from me!"

