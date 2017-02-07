Pink Praises Lady Gaga's Aerial Feats, Shuts Down People Who Compared Them

ABC/Heidi GutmanWhen Lady Gaga made her big entrance Sunday at the Super Bowl halftime show descending from the ceiling on wires, and then proceeded to perform a few aerial stunts, many fans were no doubt asking themselves, "Didn't Pink do this first?" Well, yes, but that doesn't mean she's upset. In fact, she's effectively shut down anyone who dared to diss Gaga for "stealing" her signature moves.

On Instagram, Pink wrote, "Let's squash this before it even has a chance to be a thing...Lady Gaga killed it...her voice was powerful and beautiful, her outfits were on point, choreography stellar, her heart was in it and she sang about love and inclusiveness, all in front of millions and millions of people."

"Let's celebrate a woman who has the guts to jump off a roof and stand up there in the first place," she continued. "Who cares if I flew first? Cause I didn't! Cirque [du Soleil] and Peter Pan [have] been in the air for years!" She finished with a plea for everyone to pay attention to what's happening in the world.

Also on Instagram, Pink announced that she's starting working out to get back into pre-pregnancy shape. The singer, who gave birth to son Jameson in December, wrote, "week 6 post baby and I haven't lost ANY WEIGHT YET!!!! yay me!!!!! I'm normal!

