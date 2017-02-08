Barry Manilow Pays Tribute to His City with "This Is My Town: Songs of New York" 

Verve Label GroupStart spreading the news! Barry Manilow will release a brand-new album paying tribute to his hometown, New York City, on April 21. This Is My Town: Songs of New York is a song cycle mixing new original tunes and renditions of standards celebrating the Big Apple.

As Manilow explains, the themed 10-track collection is his way of "saying thanks to the city for giving me my ambition, my sense of humor and my decency."

The singer reveals that he decided to include classic non-original material on the record because "[i]t felt like it would be cheating the public to not give them the old songs that they knew."

The album features a mash-up of his own 1975 tune "New York City Rhythm" and the Drifters hit "On Broadway," other medleys that include Petula Clark's "Downtown" and Billy Joel's "New York State of Mind," and a virtual duet with late crooner Mel Tormé on the song "The Brooklyn Bridge."

Kicking off This Is My Town is the title track, an anthem which was co-written by Manilow and his longtime collaborator, Bruce Sussman, and features Barry declaring his love for the city. You can listen to the song now at Manilow's official VEVO YouTube channel.

Regarding the various genres featured on the album, Barry describes it as a melting pot.

"There's pop, there's a little rock and roll, there's jazz, there's a little R&B and Broadway," says Manilow. "That's what I think of when I think of my home town and of New York."

Here's the full track list of This Is My Town: Songs of New York:

"This Is My Town"

"New York City Rhythm"/"On Broadway"

"Coney Island"

"Lonely Town"

"Lovin' at Birdland"

"Downtown"/"Uptown"

"On the Roof"

"I Dig New York"

"The Brooklyn Bridge" (virtual duet with Mel Tormé)

"NYC Medley"

