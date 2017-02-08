Katy Perry Gives Sneak Peek of New Song in Music-Playing Disco Balls Around the World

Olivia BeeKaty Perry’s new single, “Chained to the Rhythm,” comes out Friday, but some lucky fans got an early sneak peek thanks to a global game of disco ball hide-and-seek.



Earlier today, Katy tweeted a link to a map plotted with various disco balls in cities around the world including Los Angeles, London, Paris and Berlin. She captioned it, “Leave your bubble (and bring you[r] headphones).”



Turns out, she hid a disco ball in each of those cities and that disco ball was outfitted with headphone jack. When you plug your headphones in, you get to hear part of her new single.

Katy encouraged fans who got the early listen to the song to share the lyrics using the hashtag #ChainedToTheRhythm.



Fans in London's Leicester Square who got to hear the song told the BBC that it sounded great.

"I can't wait for everyone else to hear it. You're going to want to dance and go crazy to it. It's been worth the wait definitely," said one 16-year-old female fan.

A 19-year-old man fan agreed, saying, "It's a real bop. It's like bringing back old Katy Perry vibes, back to the Teenage Dream times. I can't imagine how good it's going to sound live on tour."

An 21-year-old Australian fan who happened to be in London told the BBC that he could tell that his fellow Aussie Sia co-wrote the track. "It's pretty disco-y, it's 80s but not annoyingly so," he said. "I'd call it a pop gem, it's like a crystal, I love it."

