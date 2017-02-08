Madonna Confirms Adoption of Twin Girls: "I Am Overjoyed"

Kevin Winter/Getty Images via ABCMadonna has now done an about-face when it comes to those reports that she's adopted more children from Malawi. After denying it, she's now confirmed via Instagram that the reports are true: she's the mother of twin girls.

"I can officially confirm I have completed the process of adopting twin sisters from Malawi and am overjoyed that they are now part of our family," the Queen of Pop writes. "I am deeply grateful to all those in Malawi who helped make this possible, and I ask the media please to respect our privacy during this transitional time. Thank you also to my friends, family and my very large team for all your support and Love!

Madonna posted a photo of herself walking hand in hand with the girls, who according to the British paper The Guardian are four years old, and are named Stella and Esther. "Esther" is also Madonna's self-given Hebrew name. The paper reports that the girls' birth father was present in the courtroom during the adoption proceedings.

Seven months ago, Madonna posted a photo on Instagram of her oldest child, Lourdes, posing with two girls who Madonna described as "twins, Stella and Esther at Home of Hope Orphanage."

The new arrivals bring Madonna's brood to six. In addition to the twins and Lourdes, Madonna is also mom to son Rocco, who she shares with her ex-husband Guy Ritchie, plus son David and daughter Mercy, both of whom she adopted from Malawi.

