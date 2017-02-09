Adam Levine Mixes Up a New Drink with Pal Sammy Hagar 

Trae Patton/NBCLike Justin Timberlake and George Clooney before him, Adam Levine is getting into the tequila business. The singer has teamed up with his pal, rocker Sammy Hagar, to create a new kind of premium booze.



According to AdvertisingAge, the two have mixed tequila and mezcal to create Santo Mezquila, billed as “the world’s first mezquila.”



The idea apparently struck while the two were dining at a restaurant in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico back in 2015. They weren’t fans of the restaurant’s mezcal, so they began pouring it into their tequila glasses, and realized the new concoction was actually pretty good. Both spirits are distilled from the agave [ah GAH vay] plant, but are made differently.



Santo Mezquila will retail for $55 a bottle and will be rolling out to cities across the country over the next month or so.



Sammy, a solo artist, former frontman for Van Halen and member of the supergroup Chickenfoot, previously joined Adam as a guest coach on season 11 of The Voice.

