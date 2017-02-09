Andy Grammer to Play in NBA All-Star Celebrity Game 

ABC/Randy HolmesAndy Grammer is among the many celebrities who'll be taking the court for this year's NBA All-Star Celebrity Game, taking place February 17 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in Louisiana.

Andy will play on the team coached by SportsCenter co-host Michael Smith; Smith's co-host Jemele Hill will coach the opposing team. Andy's teammates will include billionaire Mark Cuban, Captain America star Anthony Mackie, Daily Show correspondent Hasan Minhaj, celebrity chef Aarón Sánchez and actor Tom Cavanagh.

Andy's a huge sports fan, and has either sung the national anthem or performed during halftime at quite a few high-profile sporting events, including the Thanksgiving Day Classic this past November between the Lions and the Vikings.

ESPN will air the game at 7 p.m. ET, and you can also stream it on WatchESPN and the ESPN app.

