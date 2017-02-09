Are You Not Entertained? Ed Sheeran Reveals Russell Crowe Is His Drinking Buddy

Greg WilliamsEd Sheeran has revealed he has an unlikely drinking buddy: Russell Crowe.



He tells Australia’s Nova FM he bonded with the Oscar-winning Aussie actor over their mutual love of “getting drunk.”



“We don't get anything from each other, other than just a night out,” he says. “We get an enjoyment of hanging out.”



Ed explains his friendship with the Gladiator star isn’t for publicity, either.



“There’s no boost in either of our careers from our association,” he says. “We just like partying.”

It's worth noting that Crowe is also a musician; he's fronted several bands --Thirty Odd Foot of Grunts and Russell Crowe and the Ordinary Fear of God -- and has also continued to release music as a duo with Alan Doyle of the Canadian band Great Big Sea.



The two reportedly met for the first time at the BRIT Awards in 2015 when Russell presented Ed with the British Album of the Year award.

