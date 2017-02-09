Rachel Platten Modeling and Performing at Red Dress Collection Fashion Show

Getty Images via ABCRachel Platten is hitting the runway for a good cause.

The singer will strut down the catwalk tonight for the American Heart Association’s Red Dress Collection fashion show, presented by Macy’s. She’ll be modeling a red Marchesa dress to raise awareness for women’s heart disease.

In addition to her modeling duties, Rachel will also be performing at the event. The fashion show is being hosted by Katie Holmes.

You can tune into the event at 8 p.m. ET on Go Red for Women's Facebook page.

