Report: "American Idol" May Return....on NBC

FOXAmerican Idol aired its final episode less than a year ago, but plans are already in the works to bring it back.

Sources tell Variety that NBC is currently in talks with Fremantle Media, the company that produces Idol, to add the show to its schedule. Reportedly, one option being considered is cutting back The Voice to one cycle a year, and having Idol take its slot for the other half of the year.

Ever since American Idol announced that its 15th season would be its last, there has been talk of reviving it in some way, shape or form. And in that final episode, which aired in April, Ryan Seacrest signed off by saying, "Seacrest OUT....for now."

Variety notes that NBC's schedule is already packed with talent competitions, so to make room for Idol, something would have to be moved or changed -- if not The Voice, perhaps America's Got Talent.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.