Lady Gaga's choreographer says her Coachella show won't be a tour preview

Collier SchorrIf you're going to see Lady Gaga headline at Coachella this weekend -- or watch her performance on YouTube -- in hopes of getting a preview of her upcoming tour, well, don't hold your breath. Her choreographer says that Gaga's Coachella performance won't be like her tour at all.

Richy Jackson, Gaga's choreographer, told US Weekly, "This performance is really going to be for Coachella. It’s going to be a ‘for Coachella moment’ and then when we get to the tour, it’s going to be a whole new ballgame.”

Jackson also shares that Gaga will be onstage this Saturday, and again on Saturday, April 22, "at least an hour and a half." To make those 90 minutes count, Richy says, "We’re going to rehearse…literally until they say, ‘Ladies and gentlemen, Lady Gaga.’”

So if this show isn't going to be a preview of the Joanne tour, which kicks off in August in Vancouver, what can fans expect? Jackson says he designed the show specifically for "the Coachella audience member."

"Whether you were there to see Beyoncé or any other act, it’s still the experience of Coachella," he explains, referring to the fact that Beyonce was going to headline this year, but had to bow out due to her pregnancy. "It attracts a certain kind of fan that wants to be out in the desert and experience art and music in a different way. It’s more thinking about the Coachella-goer,” Richy says.

And will Gaga's show be the same over both Coachella weekends? Jackson says, "You never know what we’re going to do over here! We may keep it the same, we may change it!”

You can check out Gaga's big performance Saturday night on Coachella's YouTube channel.

