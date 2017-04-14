Next time Sheryl Crow's close to tying the knot, she'll "just go do it" 

Mark SeligerSheryl Crow's love life has included dating actor Owen Wilson, rocker Eric Clapton, and even bicyclist Lance Armstrong, to whom she was once engaged. While she says she's still "absolutely" open to falling in love again, marriage may not be in her future.

Speaking to People magazine, the 55-year-old, never-married single mother of two says, "“It’s trickier when you have kids, to want to walk down the aisle. But nonetheless, I don’t think you have to be married to have a wonderful relationship."

"I definitely date and have had some good relationships," she adds. "We’ll see what happens!”

Sheryl says there's one thing she's learned over the years, though: you don't need to wait before taking the plunge.

"I think I would skip the engagement part [next] time, having been engaged a couple times,” she says. “If I was that close to getting married, I would just go do it.”

But Sheryl, who will release her new album Be Myself on April 21, isn't exactly dreaming of being a bride. She currently has her hands full with her career and her two sons, Wyatt and Levi.

“To have the awesome blessing of raising two humans, it’s powerful,” Crow says. “Having little kids, you don’t have the luxury of being bitter or feeling left out or anything."

