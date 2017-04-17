Adam Levine's new movie "The Clapper" to premiere this weekend in NYC

The film, called The Clapper, stars Ed Helms as Eddie Krumble, a widower who moves to LA and starts a career as a paid professional audience member for infomercials and live show tapings. His enthusiasm catches the eye of a talk show host and his producer, Ralph Ranter, who's played by Adam.

Together, they give Eddie 15 minutes of fame, but it ends up costing him his job, and threatens his romance with a gas station attendant, played by Amanda Seyfried. The movie also stars Tracy Morgan as Eddie's best friend.

The Clapper will have its premiere this Sunday night.

As previously reported, Adam also appears in a comedy called Fun Mom Dinner, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year.

