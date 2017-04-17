Elle King "skipped out" on her wedding; did she and fiance split? 

Taylor Hill/Getty ImagesElle King and her fiance, Andrew "Fergie" Ferguson, were supposed to get married on Saturday...they even had a page at TheKnot.com set up for people to buy them gifts. But the wedding didn't happen, the page on the website is no longer up, and E! reports that the two may have broken up.

On Instagram, Elle wrote, "Skipped out on my wedding. I married Rock&Roll instead so I hopped on tour with EAGLES OF F***ING DEATH METAL." She posted a video of herself standing side stage as the band Eagles of Death Metal performed at Seattle's Paramount Theater.

A few days ago, Elle posted a photo of herself crying and hugging her dog Sugar, with a lengthy caption that read, in part, "Been a really rough and insane start to this year...Lately I don't cry very much. I feel like it will just be an explosion if I did. But seeing my little baby girl again, and having her by my side, well I lost it. She's my best friend and the only true loyalty I've ever known."

She added, "Today someone tried to make me feel a certain way about myself. But we have to remember, no one can make you feel anything unless you let them. Don't give people power over you. As a human, other people may try to be threatening in more ways than just verbal or physical acts. Always be strong. Always have dogs. Never forget your rights and your worth....true love will find you in the end."

Two weeks ago, Elle posted a photo of herself and two girlfriends captioned, "All my single ladies." She also posted about "moving boxes," which may indicate that she and Ferguson are no longer living together. He has so far not commented.

Andrew and Elle got engaged in February of 2016, thirteen days after they first met in a London hotel lobby.