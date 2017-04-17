Top
Monday
Apr172017

Janet Jackson shares first photo of 3-month-old son

Alexander Tamargo/Getty ImagesJanet Jackson took to Twitter on Friday to share the first public picture of her son, Eissa [EE-sa].

"My baby and me after nap time," Janet captioned the photo of herself snuggling up to the yawning, sleepy baby.

Eissa was born January 3.

Earlier this month, Janet confirmed that she has separated from Eissa's father, her husband Wassim Al Mana.  The couple married in 2012.

The billionaire businessman may be hoping for a reconciliation though. In recent days he posted a note about his estranged wife to his website. It reads: "To the most beautiful person in the world, thank you for your divine love, your eternal support and for being my best friend. I love you so much, inshallah we will be together in the Great Forever x "

