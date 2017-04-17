Prince death investigation: Newly unsealed docs detail large amounts of narcotics found in Paisley Park 

Kevin Winter/Getty ImagesThis Friday will mark one year since Prince's untimely death, but only now are we learning new details surrounding the music icon and the drug use that killed him, thanks to investigative records unsealed Monday.

One revelation: in April of 2016, on the day Prince’s private plane landed in Moline, IL for a medical emergency, a Minnesota doctor named Todd Schulenberg prescribed oxycodone for the singer but put the prescription in the name of Prince's longtime friend and bodyguard, Kirk Johnson, “for Prince’s privacy.”

The documents also show the extent to which detectives went to track down the source of the synthetic fentanyl that an autopsy determined was the drug that killed Prince.

Investigators searched Prince's Paisley Park residence and recording studio, scoured an Apple laptop computer in his bedroom, and examined email accounts and phone records. Even so, nothing suggests they're any closer to determining where Prince obtained the fentanyl.

The records also describe a large quantity of narcotics scattered throughout Paisley Park, despite Prince's reputation as being vehemently anti-drug.

"There was a sizable amount of narcotic medications located inside Paisley Park,” one document said. "Many of those areas where the pills were located would be places Prince would frequent, such as his bedroom and wardrobe/laundry room.”

The pills weren't stored in typical prescription bottles, but in “various other containers such as vitamin bottles.” Prince also had not been prescribed any of the controlled substances found in his home, the documents reveal.

Also, associates interviewed by detectives said Prince had a history of going through withdrawals, which were believed to be the result of his abuse of prescription medication.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.