20 years on, Jewel looks back at her biggest hit: "I thought it was a silly song" 

AtlanticTwenty years ago today -- April 19, 1997 -- Jewel's biggest hit peaked at #2 on the Billboard charts, though she admits that at the time she wrote it, she felt it was "silly," not to mention "terrible."

The song was "You Were Meant for Me," from Jewel's debut album, Pieces of You, which she released in 1995, when she was just 21 years old. But the singer, actress and author admits that she didn't think much of the song when she first came up with it.

"When I wrote it, I thought it was a terrible song," she tells ABC Radio. "I thought it was a little bit of a silly song. It wasn't as deep as, I dunno, I guess, I liked a lot of my writing to be."

Jewel says she wrote the song during the time she was homeless and living in her car. During that time, she says, she started having panic attacks and anxiety, and came up with her own way of coping.

"I..began to use mindfulness exercises to try to retrain my brain, basically," she tells ABC Radio. "That's what I was writing about...that's why I wrote about habitual thought, which is sort of what [the line in the song] 'Dreams last for so long even after you're gone' [is about]...the love of fantasy versus the actual reality."

When Jewel eventually got a record deal, the song ended up on Pieces of You, which went on to sell 12 million copies. "You Were Meant for Me" stayed on the charts for an amazing 65 weeks.

Jewel still performs the song when she does concerts, and says she's proud of what the song accomplished.

She tells ABC Radio, "The fact that that record did so well was mind-boggling."

