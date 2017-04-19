Coldplay & Adele up for UK's prestigious Ivor Novello Awards

Image Group LA/ABCColdplay will compete against themselves, and Adele, at this year's prestigious Ivor Novello Awards, which honor excellence in British and Irish songwriting and composing.

Adele's hit "When We Were Young" is nominated in the Most Performed Work category, as are the Coldplay tracks "Adventure of a Lifetime" and "Hymn for the Weekend."

Adele already has three "Ivors," as they're called, on her trophy shelf: one is for "Rolling in the Deep," and two are for Songwriter of the Year.

The Ivor Novello Awards, named after a popular Welsh composer, singer and actor who was famous in the first part of the 20th century, are voted on by songwriters. The 2017 awards will be held May 18 in London.

