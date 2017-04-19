Katy Perry, Lady Gaga, Sam Smith and more sign guitar being raffled off for Planned Parenthood

Olivia BeeKaty Perry, Lady Gaga and John Legend are among over 100 artists teaming up for a good cause: they’ve all put their signatures on an acoustic guitar being raffled off for Planned Parenthood.



The Gibson guitar, donated by L.A.’s Old Style Guitar Shop, also features the autographs of Sia, Mark Ronson, Charlie Puth, Sam Smith and dozens more. It took five months for the shop's owner to collect all the artists' autographs.

When you donate $10 to Planned Parenthood, you’ll be automatically entered for a chance to win the the instrument. You can enter at PlannedParenthoodPromo.com.



The sweepstakes is in partnership with “7-inches for Planned Parenthood,” an upcoming series of 7-inch vinyl records being sold to benefit the organization.

