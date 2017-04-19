Previously unreleased Prince music coming Friday on new EP, or is it?

Rogue Music Alliance

Prince died a year ago this Friday, and to mark the anniversary a new, six-song EP of previously unreleased Prince material is planned, but will it see the light of day?

Deliverance features six studio recording the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer made between 2006 and 2008. The material is co-credited to Prince and engineer Ian Boxill who spent the past year completing the unfinished material and mixing the tracks.

But ABC affiliate KSTP in ST. Paul, Minnesota reports that Paisley Park and Prince's estate have filed a lawsuit seeking to stop the release of the material and have the masters turned over to them. According to the suit, Boxill agreed not to use the recordings and to return them to Prince on request.

The EP Boxill has assembled includes the title track and a four-song suite called "Opera Man" that includes songs titled "I Am," "Touch Me," "Sunrise Sunset" and "No One Else." The EP is rounded out by an extended version of "I Am."

You can listen to the title track now on the SoundCloud account of Rogue Music Alliance. A digital version of the EP is scheduled to be released available Friday at the usual outlets with a physical scheduled for June 2.

