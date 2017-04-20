Top
SEARCH
« The More I Drink: Eric Church, Little Big Town, Reba and more raise a glass for a good cause | Main | Celine Dion: "I think I will probably grieve for the rest of my life" »
Thursday
Apr202017

Charlie Puth’s new single needs your “Attention” 

Comments Off

Joshua Blanchard/Getty Images for Atlantic RecordsCharlie Puth would like your attention, please. The singer debuted his latest single, “Attention,” last night in a new, immersive music exhibit in Los Angeles called The Attention Room.

The exhibit features an LED infinity tunnel that plays Charlie’s single as visitors walk through. The visualization within the tunnel mimics the brain’s reaction to receiving attention, which is said to give visitors a rush of excitement and joy.

The Attention Room is open to the public every day through April 30 on a first-come, first-served basis.

"Attention," the single will premiere worldwide tonight at 11 p.m. ET.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

 

DateThursday, April 20, 2017 at 3:00PM AuthorAndrea Dresdale
in , , ,






ABC News Radio