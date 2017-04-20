Charlie Puth’s new single needs your “Attention” 

Joshua Blanchard/Getty Images for Atlantic RecordsCharlie Puth would like your attention, please. The singer debuted his latest single, “Attention,” last night in a new, immersive music exhibit in Los Angeles called The Attention Room.



The exhibit features an LED infinity tunnel that plays Charlie’s single as visitors walk through. The visualization within the tunnel mimics the brain’s reaction to receiving attention, which is said to give visitors a rush of excitement and joy.



The Attention Room is open to the public every day through April 30 on a first-come, first-served basis.



"Attention," the single will premiere worldwide tonight at 11 p.m. ET.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.