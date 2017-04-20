"People" mag editor-in-chief: "Captivating" Adele "Looks Beautiful, Talks Like a Sailor"

Sascha Steinbach/Getty ImagesShe didn't make the cover, but Adele is highlighted in People magazine's new Most Beautiful issue as one of the Fabulous Faces of 2017. But People Editor-in-Chief Jess Cagle says she was chosen as much as for her voice as for her looks.

"I think Adele is one of those people who's, first of all, beautiful looking, but it's truly her talent that makes her so captivating," he tells ABC Radio. He says when the magazine chooses its beauties, it's based on all their accomplishments, and not just the fact that they hit the genetic lottery.

"Adele is the perfect example," he says. "She obviously looks amazing, but the talent is just the thing that is irresistible that you know hits you right in the soul."

As anyone who went to one of Adele's concerts and saw her on those jumbo video screens can tell you, she does have "one of the great faces of all time," as Cagle puts it. But he finds her sense of humor -- and her foul mouth -- just as attractive.

"Look beautiful but talks like a sailor?" he laughs. "That's a good combination!"



Adele's in good company: some of the other Fabulous Faces of 2017 the magazine has chosen include Mandy Moore, Emma Stone, Emma Watson, Reese Witherspoon, Kristen Bell, Taraji P. Henson and Oprah Winfrey.

