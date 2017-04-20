Prince's former band The Revolution touring the U.S. for the first time in 30 years 

Nancy BundtTheir former boss died a year ago, but The Revolution is planning a coast-to-coast tour to pay tribute to him.

Prince's best-known backing band starts their first nationwide tour in 30 years on Friday with a performance at Paisley Park. Right now, they have dates mapped out through July 17, with more dates to be announced soon.

The band that eventually became The Revolution first formed in 1979, but the classic lineup, featured on the albums Purple Rain, Around the World in a Day and Parade, included drummer Bobby Z, keyboard player Matt Fink, Lisa Coleman on keyboards and piano, Wendy Melvoin on guitar, and Brown Mark on bass. That lineup won two Grammys and an Oscar.

The band announced that they were reforming earlier this year. Here's the tour itinerary:

4/21 -- Celebration 2017 @ Paisley Park, Minneapolis, MN

4/23 -- Metro, Chicago, IL

4/24 -- Metro, Chicago, IL

4/27 -- The Fillmore, Silver Spring Washington, DC

4/28 -- BB Kings, New York, NY

4/29 -- Theatre of Living Arts, Philadelphia, PA

4/30 -- Theatre of Living Arts, Philadelphia, PA

5/3 -- Webster Hall, New York, NY

5/4 -- Capitol Theatre, Port Chester, NY

5/12 -- Barrymore Theatre, Madison, WI

5/14 -- The Vogue, Indianapolis, IN

5/15 -- Mercury Ballroom, Louisville, KY

5/16 -- Bogart’s Cincinnati, OH

5/18 -- House of Blues, Cleveland, OH

5/20 -- Majestic Theater, Detroit, MI

5/21 -- Phoenix Theatre, Toronto, Ont

6/14 -- House of Blues, Dallas, TX

6/15 -- House of Blues, Houston, TX

6/16 -- The Aztec Theater, San Antonio, TX

6/17 -- ACL Live, Austin, TX

6/21 -- Brooklyn Bowl, Las Vegas, NV

6/22 -- House of Blues, San Diego, CA

6/23 -- Wiltern, Los Angeles, CA

7/11 -- The Fillmore, San Francisco, CA

7/12 -- The Fillmore, San Francisco, CA

7/13 -- Artown, Reno, NV

7/14 -- Roseland Theater, Portland, OR

7/15 -- The Showbox Seattle, WA

7/17 -- Britt Pavillion, Jacksonville, OR

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.