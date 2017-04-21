Christina Grimmie’s posthumous EP, "Side B," out now
Christina Grimmie’s music continues to live on. Her posthumous EP, called Side B, was released today.
The EP contains three new songs from the singer, plus a new recording of Christina’s cover of Jason Mraz’s “I Won’t Give Up,” which she first performed as a contestant on The Voice.
The new tracks include the lead single “Invisible,” the R&B-tinged ballad “I Only Miss You When I Breathe,” and a song about complicated love called “The Game.” Those three songs will also be included on a 10-song album called All Is Vanity, which is being released on June 2 in conjunction with National Gun Violence Awareness Day.
Proceeds from the Side B EP go towards a memorial fund in Christina’s name. The 22-year-old singer was gunned down by a deranged fan following a concert in Orlando, Florida on June 10, 2016.
There will also be a special announcement regarding Christina on NBC’s The Voice on Tuesday, April 25.
