Christina Grimmie’s posthumous EP, "Side B," out now 

Republic Records/Yoni GoldbergChristina Grimmie’s music continues to live on. Her posthumous EP, called Side B, was released today.



The EP contains three new songs from the singer, plus a new recording of Christina’s cover of Jason Mraz’s “I Won’t Give Up,” which she first performed as a contestant on The Voice.



The new tracks include the lead single “Invisible,” the R&B-tinged ballad “I Only Miss You When I Breathe,” and a song about complicated love called “The Game.” Those three songs will also be included on a 10-song album called All Is Vanity, which is being released on June 2 in conjunction with National Gun Violence Awareness Day.



Proceeds from the Side B EP go towards a memorial fund in Christina’s name. The 22-year-old singer was gunned down by a deranged fan following a concert in Orlando, Florida on June 10, 2016.



There will also be a special announcement regarding Christina on NBC’s The Voice on Tuesday, April 25.

