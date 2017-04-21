Katy Perry spits out Starbucks' Unicorn Frappucino

Olivia BeeAdd Katy Perry to the list of people who aren't fans of Starbucks' new Unicorn Frappucino.

According to People, Katy posted an Instagram story that showed her taking a sip of the latest beverage trend while sporting a long blond wig. But then she makes a face and spits it out.

Adding a unicorn emoji, she wrote on the photo, "I couldn’t handle drinking my own blood.”

The drink is a crème Frappuccino with mango syrup, a "sour blue drizzle" and "a sprinkle of sweet pink and sour blue powder topping.”

A barista went viral with an online rant against the drink, while others are concerned that it contains 59 grams of sugar and clocks in at more than 400 calories. But People reports that there have been more than 100 thousand tweets and counting about the beverage since it launched.

