Kelly Clarkson freaks out after being surprised with birthday "girls trip"

Weiss EubanksMonday is Kelly Clarkson's birthday, but she got her present early...and she was so excited about it, she almost cried.

On Twitter Friday afternoon, Kelly posted a video of herself, with no makeup, hair up in a ponytail, in sweats, working out a puzzle with Scrabble letters. "Woke up this morning to a birthday scavenger hunt that ended with an anagram!! Best surprise ever!" she captioned the video.

In the video, she spells out, "Pack your bags" and "A girls trip." Then she looks confused and says, "Wait...what?"

The woman filming the video says, "We're going on a girls trip! We're not tellin' you where yet." Off camera a man -- possibly Kelly's husband -- says, "We're sending you on a girls trip with all the ladies." The woman adds, "We're leaving tonight!"

Kelly yells "Whaat!" and starts jumping up and down. "And your sister and your mom are coming..." adds the woman.

"I'm totally gonna cry," says an amazed Kelly, clasping her hands to her chest with joy. "That was the goal!" the woman laughs.

It's no surprise Kelly's excited about her trip: she has four kids in her house, including her baby son Remy, who just turned one, her daughter River, and her two stepchildren. Sometimes mama just needs to get away.

