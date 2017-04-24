Ed Sheeran breaks Australian chart record with "Shape of You"
The Australian charts are in great "Shape" thanks to Ed Sheeran.
The singer's latest hit, "Shape of You," has now broken the record for most weeks at #1 Down Under, according to Billboard. The record was 13 weeks, set way back in 1995 by Coolio's "Gangsta's Paradise." Ed's "Shape of You" spent 13 weeks at #1, got knocked out for a week, but has now returned to #1 for a record-setting 14 weeks. In addition, his latest album Divide is #1 for a seventh straight week.
As huge a star as Ed is in the U.S. and the U.K., he's absolutely massive in Australia. His last album, X (Multiply), was #1 for six weeks there and was Australia's biggest-selling album of 2014. He was also the first artist to tour Australian arenas and then stadiums completely solo, with no band or backing musicians.
