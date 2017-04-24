Is Katy Perry about to take a fresh new single out of the oven?

Olivia BeeKaty Perry has come up with a unique way to hype her new single: she's apparently buried the lyrics in a recipe for cherry pie.

As People magazine reports, Katy sent fans a newsletter that included a recipe for the "World's Best Cherry Pie." Scattered within the recipe are a few unnecessary phrases that fans speculate are actually the lyrics of Katy's next single, which is reportedly titled "Bon Appétit."

Among those phrases: "Please just take your time," "Calm those hungry eyes" and "This pie is gonna hit that sweet tooth, boy.” The recipe also ends with the words "Bon Appétit, baby!”

According to People, Katy first teased the song -- rumored to feature Ariana Grande -- on an Instagram story in March.

"Bon Appétit" would be the second release from Katy's upcoming album, following "Chained to the Rhythm."

