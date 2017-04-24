Rob Thomas to perform at the Library of Congress

Ben WattsRob Thomas is heading to Washington, D.C. tomorrow to take part in a prestigious gig at an unusual location: the Library of Congress.

The Matchbox Twenty frontman is one of the performers at the ninth annual We Write the Songs Event, which is presented by the Library of Congress and The ASCAP Foundation. It celebrates the fact that the Foundation, a division of the performers' rights organization ASCAP, is gifting the Library of Congress with manuscripts, lyric sheets, letters and photos from some of the country's greatest songwriters.

In addition to Rob, performers at the event include rock legend Peter Frampton and Eric Bazilian and Rob Hyman of the band The Hooters.

Wednesday, the day after the concert, is "Stand with Songwriters Advocacy Day" on Capitol Hill. Many of the performers at the event will meet with lawmakers and urge them to update federal regulations governing how songwriters license their work in the age of digital music.

