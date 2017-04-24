Sheryl Crow's new album takes on Twitter, politics and more: "There was just so much to write about" 

Warner Bros. RecordsSheryl Crow's new album Be Here marks a reunion with Jeff Trott, the same collaborator she worked with on many of her early albums. What this new album has in common with those, she says, is, "You can tell when you listen to it exactly what was going on in my life."

As such, Be Here not only reflects our current political climate, but also the fact that Sheryl's a single mother of two young boys.

"I felt inspired the second I walked in the door [to the studio]," she tells ABC Radio. "There was just so much to write about."

She adds, "I mean, if you're an artist or a singer-songwriter right now, how can you deny how ugly things [were] last year, and continue to be right now, among all of us, trying to figure out how to navigate our differences?"

While those differences inspired songs like "Halfway There," other songs on Be Myself, like "Roller Skate" and "Woo Woo," are about the negative impact of modern technology.

"How could you not write about being a mom, and raising kids in the day of social media, and what they're contending with?" Sheryl tells ABC Radio. "It sounds like a really heavy record, but it was joyful to be able to open my mouth and have so much to say."

Be Myself was released on Friday, the one-year anniversary of Prince's death. Sheryl, a friend and musical collaborator of Prince, recalled the late icon.

"He was such an inspiration...he was the most talented person I've ever known in my whole life," she tells ABC Radio. "I've never known anyone who was so divinely gifted, on so many instruments...you can tell he just loved making music."

"So, it was definitely a gift to have known him."

