Watch now: Charlie Puth deals with an "Attention"-seeking lover in new video

Catie LaffoonDoes Charlie Puth have your attention yet? After dropping his new single, “Attention,” last week, the singer has now released its accompanying music video.



The video features Charlie dealing with a drama-filled relationship. His love interest is fighting with him and smashing things one minute, and making out with him the next. But for some reason, he can’t quite let her go.



“You just want attention/You don’t want my heart/Maybe you just hate the thought if me with someone new/Yeah, you just want attention/I knew from the start/You’re just making sure I’m never getting over you,” he sings.



The song is the first release from Charlie’s upcoming sophomore album. If you’re in L.A., you can experience the new track as part of The Attention Room, an interactive exhibit open through April 30.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.