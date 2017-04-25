Lady Gaga wins three Webby Awards 

Courtesy of The Webby AwardsLady Gaga's Grammy tribute to David Bowie has nabbed her three Webby Awards.

All three awards were in different categories, but they were all for the David Bowie tribute she did in February of 2016, which she created in partnership with Intel.

Coldplay won a Webby Award as well: Best Music Video for "Up&Up."

Other winners included Steve Buscemi and Gillian Anderson for Best Actor and Actress, and, in various categories, Jimmy Kimmel Live, The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the movie Deadpool, Lena Dunham's Women of the Hour podcast, the Missing Richard Simmons podcast, and Game of Thrones.

The awards will be handed out during a May 15 ceremony in New York City hosted by Joel McHale, which will be available on demand May 16 at Webbyawards.com.

