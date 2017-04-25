Madonna biopic in the works

Michael Putland/Getty ImagesA Madonna biopic, Blond Ambition, is in the early stages at Universal.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the studio has picked up a script from first time screen writer Elyse Hollander about Madonna's early rise to fame in New York in the '80s. The magazine says the movie will deal with Madonna as she works on her debut alubm, "struggling in a business that treats women badly, while also dealing with a burgeoning love life and the first hints of fame."



The movie will be co-produced by director/producer Brett Ratner's RatPac Entertainment. Ratner is a music video veteran and directed Madonna's "Beautiful Stranger" video.



No further details about the movie have been announced.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.