Madonna says anyone who tries to tell her story is a "fool" 

Kevin Winter/Getty Images via ABCOne person who won't be buying a ticket for a planned Madonna biopic? Madonna herself.

Following a report that Universal plans to make a movie called Blond Ambition, focusing on Madonna's early career, the Queen of Pop took to Instagram to denounce the project.

Nobody knows what I know and what I have seen. Only I can tell my story," she captioned a 1980s'-era photo of herself. "Anyone else who tries is a charlatan and a fool. Looking for instant gratification without doing the work. This is a disease in our society."

While Madonna has starred in any number of films -- from Desperately Seeking Susan and the documentary Truth or Dare, to Evita and the James Bond flick Die Another Day -- she's never told her story in movie or book form. The day she decides to spill it all, though, expect a multi-million-dollar bidding war.

