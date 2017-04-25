OneRepublic, Matchbox Twenty, Adam Lambert & more participating in Live Nation's National Concert Day NYC Event 

Courtesy of Live NationMany of the artists who'll be hitting the road this summer will gather in New York City on May 1 for a special concert and event to promote Live Nation's National Concert Day.

Daughtry and Nickelback will be among the artists performing at the event, held at New York's Irving Plaza. Artists who'll be chatting with the media at the same event include OneRepublic, Rob Thomas and Paul Doucette of Matchbox Twenty, Adam Lambert, Phillip Phillips, The Goo Goo Dolls' John Rzeznik, Adam Duritz of Counting Crows and more.

The event is the kickoff to the Live Nation's Summer Ticket Promotion, which will make more than a million tickets to a variety of summer tours available for just 20 bucks, all in, no additional fees. The on-sale for the promotion stars May 2 at 8 a.m. local time, and runs for one week.

The $20 promotion includes tours from all those artists we just named, as well as tours from Train, Enrique Iglesias, Lifehouse, the package tour featuring New Kids on the Block, Paula Abdul and Boyz II Men, and many more.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.