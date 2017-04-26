Justin Timberlake on the late Jonathan Demme: "Master of humanity...genius of storytelling"

Isaiah Trickey/FilmMagicJustin Timberlake paused Wednesday afternoon to pay tribute to film director Jonathan Demme, who died Wednesday at 73.

Demme directed last year's tour documentary Justin Timberlake and the Tennessee Kids.

"Words just aren't enough with heartache like this," Justin wrote on Instagram, posting a black-and-white photo of himself and Demme embracing.

"You, master of humanity. You, genius of storytelling. You, generous and warm man. You, special soul. You taught me so much about life and art and about standing up for what you believe. You made me better at my craft. And, the time I spent with you away from a camera and a stage made a better human out of me. You are truly irreplaceable. I will miss you so dearly, my sweet friend. I hope we meet again someday. I love you, JD. May you Rest In Peace. --Justin," he concluded.

Demme won a Best Director Oscar for 1991's Silence of the Lambs and was well-known for his concert films -- not only Justin's but the highly acclaimed Stop Making Sense, which chronicled a 1980s tour by new wave band Talking Heads, and several movies for Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Neil Young.

