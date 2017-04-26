Kelly Clarkson's birthday trip was Harry Potter-tastic 

Gerardo Mora/Getty ImagesLast Friday, Kelly Clarkson shared a video on Twitter that showed her being surprised with an early birthday present: a "girls' trip" with her sister, her mom and friends. She's now shared on Instagram the way she spent her special weekend, and let's just say Dumbledore would be proud.

Kelly posted a selfie -- which also included her one-year-old son, Remy -- posing at Universal Studios Orlando, location of The Wizarding World of Harry Potter. Kelly captioned the photo, "Thank you @universalorlando for the most magical birthday!!! It was the greatest surprise to have my entire group adorned in Harry Potter gear!!!"

She added the hashtags "#35" and "#greatestfamilyandfriends."

In another post, Kelly shared a photo of her birthday cake, topped with a giant chocolate Sorting Hat, just like the one in the Harry Potter movies, saying "Happy Birthday Kelly" in a fondant bubble coming out of its mouth. The bottom of the cake is decorated with a red and gold fondant scarf, indicating that Kelly is in Gryffindor.

Kelly, whose actual birthday was on Monday, plans to release her new album later this year.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.